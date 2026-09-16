According to Bild, the experiment of using Kimmich at right-back for Germany has, for now, come to an end. The report claims Klopp decided during talks with Kimmich on his first visit to Bayern at the start of the Bundesliga season to use the 31-year-old in his regular central midfield role again, the position he also plays for his club. He is also said to have decided that Kimmich will remain captain of the German national team.

Kimmich's role in defence has repeatedly sparked debate in the past. Former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann often used him at right-back, including at the disappointing World Cup in North America. Nagelsmann allegedly told Kimmich during the summer tournament that he would move back into midfield from the round of 16 onwards. Germany, however, went out a round earlier in the last 32 after a penalty shootout against Paraguay.

Who could play at right-back for the Germany team under Jürgen Klopp?

Finding the right answer at right-back has long been a problem for Germany. Now they have to solve it again. Names such as Elias Baum (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ridle Baku (RB Leipzig) and even natural midfielders who can also fill in as full-backs are being mentioned as candidates for the first international break from the end of September to the beginning of October. They include Felix Keidel (SV Elversberg) and Merlin Röhl (FC Everton).

On Thursday at 10am, Klopp will announce his squad for the upcoming four internationals against the Netherlands (24 September), Greece (27 September and 4 October) and Serbia (1 October) during a press conference at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt. Until then, you can find here rumours about who is in and who is not.