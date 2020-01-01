'It rubs off Bafana Bafana' - Jordaan excited by Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns' Caf qualification

The 69-year-old praised Masandawana's never-say-die attitude as they trailed Amakhosi by 13 points at some point during the season

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has explained how Bafana Bafana can benefit after the 's Big Three clubs qualified for Caf interclub competitions.

clinched the PSL title after defeating Black 3-0 on Saturday, while long-time log leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by FC on the final day of the season.

Jordaan lauded Sundowns for showing utmost professionalism throughout the season and also praised the club president Patrice Motsepe.

‘’I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sundowns Football Club for being true champions," Jordaan told Safa's official website on Sunday.

"This is their third league title on the trot and 10th overall and well done to coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team for leading the team to the top again.

“Competing in Africa year in year out and continuing to dominate on the domestic front shows the vision of club President."

Sundowns and Chiefs qualified for next season's Caf , while third-place are set to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Pirates will be joined by Bloemfontein in the Confederation Cup after Siwelele reached the 2020 Nedbank Cup final where they will face Sundowns on Tuesday.

"Winning the league title also means Sundowns will once again be representing together with Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League tournament while Orlando Pirates and will take part in the Caf Confed Cup," he added.

‘’Up until the final whistle, the league could have gone either way but ultimately Sundowns through their never-say-die attitude, prevailed.

"The club has done well in Caf club competitions and we look forward to them raising the South African flag again together with other continental representatives.

“When our clubs do well in Caf tournaments, it rubs off our national teams especially the senior men’s national team, Bafana Bafana."

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed the return of Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates to interclub competitions.

“Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are all coming back for Interclubs competitions next season. Early predictions?” a Caf statement read on Twitter on Sunday.

They are the only South African clubs which have won continental trophies thus far as Sundowns and Pirates have lifted the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

While Chiefs clinched the African Cup Winners' Cup in 2001 and the competition has since been merged with the Caf Cup to form the Caf Confederation Cup.