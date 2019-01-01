'It means everything to me' - Banyana Banyana's Jane relishing prospect of first Milan Derby

The 27-year-old is looking forward to her maiden appearance with her club's City rivals in Italy on Sunday

midfielder Refiloe Jane is eager to make her first appearance in the Milan Derby as they take on at Stadio Felice Chinetti on Sunday.

The Italian capital women's derby will pitch the leaders AC Milan against fourth-placed Inter as both teams hope to build on their unbeaten start to the ongoing season in Solbiate Arno.

The Banyana Banyana vice-captain has featured in all two opening matches for Maurizio Ganz's side since her arrival in September, putting on a superb performance.

In two games, AC Milan have accrued six points and are sitting at the top of the log ahead of their City rivals Inter with four points.

And the 27-year-old South African star has revealed her excitement while looking forward to the contest.

“It means everything to me to play this derby," Jane told Sky Sports.

"At my house in , we always looked at the Milan derbies.

"We know it's a global event. It is a dream to play this game, a pride to do it with the Milan shirt."

Jane will hope for a positive result against close-door rivals as she sought to help her side stay put on the summit of the table.