It is totally different and frustrating - Mosimane on Mamelodi Sundowns' preparations

The tactician is frustrated as he has been unable to divide his squad and have 11 versus 11 drills at training due to Covid-19 protocols

coach Pitso Mosimane says it has been difficult to conduct training in small groups and also practice social distancing amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2019/20 season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, but the campaign is expected to resume soon and teams are busy with their preparations.

Mosimane explained he still manages to find ways around the strict Covid-19 measures put in place as they have no option but to adjust to the situation.

“We were never trained to do social distancing when we trained and qualified to be coaches, many of us have never had that, it is a new life and we have to adjust and be innovative. It is a totally different thing, frustrating," Mosimane said on The Citizen.

“Training has been good, it has got its own challenges and positives. Our challenge is the new training programs. We are in a situation where training is in small groups and with social distancing."

The defending PSL champions have left their base in Chloorkop, Gauteng and they are currently camping at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg, North West.

“These are the challenges, but we make a plan because when you are training within Covid-19, it is about being clever and finding alternatives and thinking about what you can do," he added.

"But we are not complaining, we have got the conditioning up, but the tactical awareness is not very good because instead of doing 11 versus 11 to get the shape and movements … we don’t train the whole team."

Mosimane revealed they conducted their first video match analysis this week as they look to clinch their third successive league title when the season resumes.

“We did the first video match analysis and we could not all go into the conference room and all sit there, we do them outside on the balcony with good social distancing with the projector and the open spaces," explained.

“We are struggling to hear what the players are saying, because they have got the mask on and you cannot hear the guy at the back because we use a big space.

"We can only do it at a certain time and that is between 5 pm to 6 pm because if we do it earlier there is the reflection of the sun and you cannot go indoors because the doctors said they do not want anyone in the conference room where there is little ventilation, it is too dangerous."

Sundowns recently confirmed that they had five positive cases of coronavirus, but the quintet has since recovered and returned to the team’s training camp.