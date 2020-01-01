It is terrifying to remember Ellis Park disaster - Nomvethe

Forty-three people perished in what remains the biggest tragedy in South African sport

Former striker Siyabonga Nomvethe has described the 2001 Ellis Park Stadium disaster as “a heart-breaking memory” as he paid tribute to the supporters who lost their lives in the darkest day of South African football.

More than 60,000 fans were crammed into Ellis Park for the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and , leading to a stampede which claimed 43 lives on April 11, 2001.

Nomvethe, then playing for Chiefs, was on the pitch when disaster struck.

“It is a heartbreaking memory. It is one disaster that I will never forget. No one would have expected something like that to happen,” Nomvethe told the Kaizer Chiefs official website.

“I still can’t believe this happened in our lifetime; it is terrifying to remember that night. This unfortunate disaster was a demonstration of how much South Africans support their football and more specifically the Soweto Derby.”

Nomvete recalls the ill-fated day which saw fans outside the stadium forcing entry into an already-overcrowded Ellis Park.

“I could hear the turmoil from the stands after Pirates equalised. That is when I could notice that something unusual was happening from the stands. There was more than the usual noise from the crowd. It was the first time I saw the supporters jumping over the stands in an attempt to watch us from the touchline,” Nomvethe said.

“That’s when we also realised that there was a problem. We realised the seriousness of the case when we were informed in the dressing room that a stampede happened, and people died in the process.

“To date, I can still see the agony in the eyes of everyone in the dressing room, that was when the message was delivered that a regrettable situation had occurred in the stadium.

“I had never seen so many people in and around the stadium – it was packed. We couldn’t drive out of the stadium. It was a mission to leave the stadium, and that is when we started understanding that the situation was really bad.

“Days that followed were not life as usual. Going back to training was tough. As youngsters, we relied on senior players like Doctor Khumalo for consolation.

“But it took a while for us to come to terms with what happened. I can say that this is one date that I will never forget.

“It is one hard lesson. This disaster has ensured that the security be intensified at the games. I wish the supporters will look back at this disaster and cooperate with these safety measures."

The Ellis Park tragedy came after the same Soweto giants were involved in the 1991 Oppenheimer Stadium disaster where 42 people died in what is the second-worst sporting disaster in .