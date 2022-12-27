'It is priceless' - TS Galaxy's Sukazi urges Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and other PSL clubs to tour Europe

TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi is of the view that touring Europe would benefit PSL clubs following his side's successful camp in Turkey.

Galaxy faced a team from one of the top five European leagues

Sukazi believes the Rockets will benefit from touring Turkey

The Mpumalanga side was the only PSL club that left the country

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rockets are back from Europe where they played four international club friendly matches including a 5-1 defeat to Italian Serie A side Sampdoria.

Galaxy drew with both Saudi Pro League outfit Al Batin and Turkish club Giresunspor, before losing 2-1 to German Bundesliga Two's Dynamo Dresden in their last game.

Sukazi believes that the lessons they acquired during their trip will bear fruit in the long run with the PSL set to resume this week.

WHAT DID SUKAZI SAY?: “This kind of initiative is priceless. It’s something that I would like every club in South Africa to follow in our footsteps," Sukazi told Far Post.

“Undertake it [European tours] for the benefit of football in South Africa strictly. It wasn’t necessarily about TS Galaxy, we were representing a country.

“So I really urge every club to do it, it would benefit the country for the betterment of football. In my view, there are a number of ways to raise the standard of our league and our game," he continued.

“Of course, the football standard on the pitch but this kind of an initiative is one, football education of coaches is another and a few other things.

"So all put together, if they were undertaken properly, they would really raise the standard of our game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galaxy were the only PSL club that left the country during the recent break which was enforced by the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs were both based in Johannesburg - playing friendly matches at the Wits University sports grounds in Braamfontein.

While Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United travelled to Polokwane and Durban respectively where they staged their mid-season camps.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GALAXY?: The Mpumalanga-based side will be hoping to resume their PSL campaign with a win when they face Maritzburg United on Friday.

Galaxy will be away to the Team of Choice at Harry Gwala Stadium in the capital city of KwaZulu-Natal province, Pietermaritzburg.