It is important for Orlando Pirates to have 'quality' Lorch back - Zinnbauer

The Bafana Bafana star is back to complete the campaign with the Buccaneers after initially being excluded from the season restart

coach Josef Zinnbauer has questioned the fitness level of midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch but says the midfielder’s "quality" would be crucial for them in their remaining matches.

Lorch was initially suspended together with Zambian attacker Justin Shonga for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations, but the international has been allowed back in the team.

Shonga, however, remains suspended and will not take part in Pirates' remaining four league games.

After Lorch came on as a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw with FC on Tuesday, Zinnbauer feels that his presence is crucial for a respectable finish to the campaign.

“Lorch coming in the game [against Baroka] ... you could see his quality,” said Zinnbauer as per Sowetan Live.

“It is important for us [to have Lorch back] but the fitness level is a question mark and we decided before that he will sit on the bench and then bring him in [later]. But we know he is good. He is a top player not in our team but the whole league. We have him and we will use the quality in the next games, that’s for sure.”

Lorch is back at a time when the Buccaneers have gone for five straight league matches without winning, and four of those games have yielded no goals.

This has seen Pirates dropping to position four on the log and the return of Lorch could be interpreted as a desperate bid by Zinnbauer to save his side from the poor run of form.

"We have to fight for three points and when you don’t get that three points and get one, at the end of the day for me that’s not enough,” said Zinnbauer.

Lorch has so far this season managed three goals and as many assists in 22 matches for Pirates across all competitions.

As the Soweto giants try to save their campaign, their next assignment could be not an easy task against on Sunday.

City have been been in good form with two straight wins since football restart and could extend that run to three when they meet with Stellenbosch on Thursday.