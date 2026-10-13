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It is happening for the first time: Saud Abdulhamid writes Saudi Arabia into the history of the UEFA Champions League

S. Abdulhamid
Lens vs Sporting CP
Lens
Sporting CP
Champions League
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
France
Portugal

The Saudi full-back writes history

Saud Abdulhamid has written Saudi Arabia into Champions League history, and the Lens right-back did it through the widest of doors.

Lens welcomed Sporting Lisbon to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday evening for their second game of the Champions League league phase.

Abdulhamid's name was there in the French side's starting eleven, at right-back.

The 27-year-old became the first Saudi player ever to appear in the Champions League.

Nobody at Lens will have been shocked. The full-back has shone since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2025.

He has racked up 33 appearances for the French club in all competitions since that move, scoring 4 goals and setting up 8 more.

Injuries have bitten this season, though, restricting Saud to just two outings: against Auxerre in Ligue 1 and Paris Saint-Germain in the domestic Super Cup.

That is what kept the former Al-Hilal man out of the opening Champions League tie against Red Star Belgrade. His place in the history books had to wait for Sporting.

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