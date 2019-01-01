It is difficult to detach myself from Orlando Pirates situation - Mokwena

Bucs are in the market for a new coach, and the former assistant didn't want to be drawn into his readiness to lead the club

interim coach Rulani Mokwena avoided questions on whether or not he is ready to assume the coaching role on a permanent basis following Milutin Sredojevic's departure from the club on Friday night.

Mokwena took charge of his first match as head coach but the Buccaneers were knocked out of the MTN8 by at Orlando Stadium.

After having rejected a few coaching offers in the past, Mokwena was asked what it meant for him to call the shots on the touchline and also if he's now ready to lead the side.

However, the young coach stated he's thinking less of himself, especially now that the team is going through a rough patch after three successive defeats across all competitions.

"I think after a performance like that and after three straight results [losses], it would be unwise to even start to think of myself. I think when you are being called to serve, you always have to try and think less of yourself and try to put the team first. At this moment in time, it becomes very difficult to detach myself from what the team is going through because, in as much as I can explain and elaborate on what it means for myself, I think as a club at this moment in time, we are feeling a lot," Mokwena told the media.

"Regardless of how I feel and the honour bestowed upon me to lead an institution [like Pirates], I think it counts for nothing. As a club and as an institution, we are not in a good situation and I am part of that, and it becomes difficult to detach myself emotionally and to even think of myself in this current situation," said.

Mokwena said all the team needs to do is to stick together and find ways to improve in the next game before admitting Pirates didn't live up to expectations in the last three games.

"All we have to do is to stick together and raise the level of performance because as coaches will always say, 'A result is a reflection of a performance', and in the last three matches, although today was better, and the last three matches, we didn't play the way we would expect Orlando Pirates to play," concluded Mokwena.