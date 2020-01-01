'It has been our story' - Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt rues missed chances ahead of Soweto Derby

The 56-year-old tactician reflected on Amakhosi's performance as his side failed to hold on to a 2-1 lead

head coach Gavin Hunt was left to rue his side's missed chances following their draw with Lamontville on Saturday afternoon.

The Soweto giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Abafana Bes'thende in an entertaining Premier Soccer League ( ) match which was played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs came into the clash having failed to score in their last three matches across all competitions and Hunt is aware of his side's scoring woes

"Look in the first-half we had some excellent opportunities. We had three or four chances which should have scored. It has been our story," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"We have [now] scored one goal in seven games. Today we scored from a set-piece, so, I am talking from open play. You can see the reason. We missed so many good chances."

Arrows opened the scoring after Zolani Nkombela was adjudged to have been fouled in the box by Chiefs hardman Willard Katsande after the duo went in for a 50/50 ball.

The resultant penalty was converted by Siboniso Conco a few minutes into the second-half and Hunt was unhappy with match referee Jethro Kwinda's decision to award the penalty.

"I don't know about the decision [to award the penalty] whether it was a penalty or not. It didn't look like it was a penalty," he said.

"It is what it is and always will be. So, yeah I am disappointed certainly."

Chiefs then grabbed two quick goals through Leonardo Castro to take a 2-1 lead, but second-half substitute Nduduzo Sibiya grabbed a late equalizing goal for Arrows.

"You can't be missing chances like that with only the goalkeeper to beat in the first half. Once we were 2-1 up we had the confidence," he continued.

"But we didn't maintain it for a couple of minutes, we could have seen it out or even created another one [goal]. It was a typical game of South African football.

"It becomes a ding-dong, it goes backwards and forward and the control goes in the game which is upsetting. We had some good opportunities. We shall live to fight another day."

When asked about the determination and fighting spirit displayed by his charges against Arrows, Hunt said: "We should not be talking about things like that.

"It should be a given from a football player or a football team. It is something that we don't have, but we need to get it."

Chiefs will be looking to snap their four-match winless run across all competitions when they face Swallows FC in a Soweto Derby clash on November 24.