'It has been one of their strengths' - Ofori talks healthy competition at Maritzburg United

The in-demand shot-stopper isn't surprised by the Team of Choice's rise this season and has attributed that to teamwork and hard work

goalkeeper Richard Ofori doesn't think the coronavirus came at the wrong time as footballers have had to spend time away from the training ground in order to curb the spread of this deadly virus.

According to Ofori, the coronavirus would have impacted the lives of footballers even if it came in a year or two.

"The Covid-19... I can't specifically say it came at a wrong time because we don't know what the future holds for us. It would have not been today but tomorrow," said Ofori in an interview with Maritzburg United's media team.

"So anything that comes our way, we just have to accept in good faith and try and do everything possible to help so that we can eventually be free."

"Even if Covid-19 didn't come this year... say maybe it came in 2021 or 2022, it was still going to affect us and we would still be players," he said.

As things stand, the Team of Choice is placed fifth on the log with six games to go before the end of the season and asked what has helped the team bounce back from almost being relegated last season to being in the top five.

"What I can say is that togetherness [has worked for us] which is very important because we suffered a lot last season. So, this season, I think the togetherness, teamwork and hard work have worked for the team," he said.

"We didn't start very well but I think when the coach talked to us and we listened."

The international also believes healthy competition in every department has also contributed toward motivating every player to do their best for the team this season.

"There is also competition in the team. Everyone is working hard and everyone wants to use the chance given to them by the coach - that has been one of our strengths.

"One knows that if they don't work hard and they give another player a chance then he would deliver. As a player, you need to push. So, competition has helped us a lot [to be where we are on the log]," added Ofori.