'It has been a whirlwind of an experience' - Ryan Moon bids farewell to Kaizer Chiefs

Moon will not return to Naturena for the upcoming campaign after Amakhosi decided that he no longer forms part of Middendorp's plans going forward

Outgoing striker Ryan Moon has bid farewell to the club following news that his current contract will not be renewed.

The 22-year-old's contract will expire on June 30, and after just 18 appearances in all competitions last season, Chiefs decided to cut ties with him.

Moon described his three-year stint at the club as 'a whirlwind of an experience, before thanking the club fans for their support as well as the Amakhosi management for giving him the opportunity to wear the famous gold and black shirt.

"It is with great gratitude that I announce that I will be leaving Kaizer Chiefs. It has been a whirlwind of an experience. I would like to thank the fans for all their support from the onset and throughout. I would also like to thank the management and the various coaches for the opportunities. To my former teammates, thank you for all the memories and all of the best gents," Moon said in his Instagram post.

Moon joined Amakhosi in 2016 as an inexperienced striker and went on to contribute immensely during Steve Komphela's final season at the club.

However, he fell down the pecking order soon after Komphela's departure, with both Giovanni Solinas and Ernst Middendorp opting to overlook him for the better part of last season.

The arrival of Leonardo Castro from didn't make things better as the Colombian was the preferred choice over the past two seasons.

At this stage, it's unclear where Moon will be playing next season, but chances are that he may return to KwaZulu-Natal ahead of next season given his working relationship with Komphela, who is currently in charge of .

His former club, , will also be looking to strengthen their squad for next season after beating the drop through the playoffs.