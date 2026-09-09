Former Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has hit back at his France team-mate Kylian Mbappe over the Real Madrid star's comments about the Ballon d'Or.

The Madrid forward claimed he deserves the award after a history-making season, not least at the World Cup, where he became the tournament's all-time top scorer.

Umtiti told the "After Foot" programme on RMC: "Mbappe is a self-confident person. You could say it is not his place to talk about who deserves the award. He needs to focus on what happens on the pitch."

He was not finished there. "Everyone saw that he scored a lot of goals, and that he performed well at times, but if you asked him: 'Who do you think will win the Ballon d'Or?' he would ultimately answer that he is the one who deserves it. And it is not his place to decide the winner."

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The award itself came in for a battering too.

"I don't even watch this ceremony," Umtiti said. "For forwards, winning the Ballon d'Or is a great achievement. This ceremony has completely lost its value. It harms football, which is a team sport par excellence. People think about winning the Ballon d'Or far more than they care about team awards."

The former Barca man continued: "You can win the Champions League with your team while thinking only about yourself. Let's talk about statistics again, and that is not enough. Football is not just statistics."

He added: "Since the Messi and Ronaldo era, I no longer look at that award. They had astonishing statistics, and if they did not win a major title, it did not really matter because their season was exceptional. Now, there is not necessarily one great player who stands above the rest."