London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn who lifts the sport's most prestigious individual prize. The 30 nominees are revealed one by one in descending order until the ceremony gets under way at nine o'clock in the evening Mecca time.
The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid star, Spain's Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona winger, and England's Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, lead the field of contenders.
For the fifth time in the award's history, the verdict rests on the football season rather than the calendar year. Players' achievements count from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, taking in every major competition and event the season served up.
France Football magazine, who run the Ballon d'Or, will count down the nominees from 30th place through to first.
Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees
Rank
Player
Club
National team
29
Sadio Mane
Al-Nassr
Senegal
29
William Saliba
Arsenal
France
28
Julian Quinones
Al-Qadsiah
Mexico
27
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
Portugal
26
Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
France
25
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
Brazil
24
Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich
Colombia
23
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal
22
21
20
19
18
17
16
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1