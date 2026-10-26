London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn who lifts the sport's most prestigious individual prize. The 30 nominees are revealed one by one in descending order until the ceremony gets under way at nine o'clock in the evening Mecca time.

The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid star, Spain's Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona winger, and England's Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, lead the field of contenders.

For the fifth time in the award's history, the verdict rests on the football season rather than the calendar year. Players' achievements count from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, taking in every major competition and event the season served up.

France Football magazine, who run the Ballon d'Or, will count down the nominees from 30th place through to first.

Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees





Rank Player Club National team 29 Sadio Mane Al-Nassr Senegal 29 William Saliba Arsenal France 28 Julian Quinones Al-Qadsiah Mexico 27 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 26 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich France 25 Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Brazil 24 Luis Diaz Bayern Munich Colombia 23 Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 22





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