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Ballon d'Or trophygetty
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It happens all the time: the ranking of the Ballon d'Or 2026 candidates is announced

K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
H. Kane
L. Messi
J. Bellingham
P. Cubarsi
B. Fernandes
M. Cucurella
A. Hakimi
D. Rice
O. Dembele
K. Kvaratskhelia
N. Mendes
M. Olise
S. Mane
Vinicius Junior
Vitinha
F. Torres
F. Ruiz
Rodri
W. Saliba
L. Martinez
E. Haaland
L. Diaz
France
Spain
England
Argentina
Portugal
Morocco
Georgia
Senegal
Brazil
Norway
Colombia

Find out the ranking of the candidates for the Ballon d'Or award

London stages the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony today, Monday, with the football world waiting to learn who lifts the sport's most prestigious individual prize. The 30 nominees are revealed one by one in descending order until the ceremony gets under way at nine o'clock in the evening Mecca time.

The game's biggest names are in the running. France's Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid star, Spain's Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona winger, and England's Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, lead the field of contenders.

For the fifth time in the award's history, the verdict rests on the football season rather than the calendar year. Players' achievements count from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, taking in every major competition and event the season served up.

France Football magazine, who run the Ballon d'Or, will count down the nominees from 30th place through to first.

Ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees


Rank

Player

Club

National team

29

Sadio Mane

Al-Nassr

Senegal

29

William Saliba

Arsenal

France

28

Julian Quinones

Al-Qadsiah

Mexico

27

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Portugal

26

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

France

25

Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil

24

Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich

Colombia

23

Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal

22




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