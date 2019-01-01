'It gives you hope' - Manchester derby win delights Neville but he reiterates need for January signings

The former England defender was impressed with what he saw at the Etihad, but he stressed the need for midfield arrivals

legend Gary Neville was left encouraged by Saturday’s 2-1 derby success away to , but he still believes work needs to be done to restore the Red Devils to the pinnacle of the game.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to an unexpected victory at the Etihad Stadium, yet they remain 18 points distant of league leaders and five back from in fourth.

Neville, who made 400 Premier League appearances for the club, says that the squad needs to be strengthened in order to restore United to their former glories, but after a difficult start to the season, victory was a welcome step in the right direction.

“It's been painful over the last five or six years and the players have taken criticism, rightly so. Performances like at West Ham, and are nowhere near good enough,” Neville told Sky Sports. “But that's a different level today.

“That's what they can do. There will still be inconsistencies as they are young and are not performing week-in, week-out at the same level. It does give you hope that there is something there that can produce that level of performance.

“It will give the squad confidence, but it doesn't change what United need to do in January. They need to get some experience to bolster that squad. They need it desperately. Scott McTominay and Fred have done brilliantly but they can't do it every week.

“It gives Ole a bit of breathing space and the confidence he can win big games as shown in the last four days.”

Roy Keane echoed those thoughts, branding the display “a proper Man Utd performance”.

United next play host to AZ in the on Thursday, but having already qualified in that competition, their thoughts will turn rapidly to an Old Trafford clash against , themselves buoyant after defeating Chelsea, next Sunday.

And, before the January window opens, they still have a clash with Colchester, then Premier League fixtures against , Newcastle and to negotiate.