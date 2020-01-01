It doesn’t matter who scores - Mamelodi Sundowns' Vilakazi plays down Zwane rivalry

The Soweto-born player has opened up about his working relationship with his Bafana teammate Zwane

forward Sibusiso Vilakazi says he is enjoying team success and he believes it’s more important than chasing his own targets in terms of goal-scoring.

The Bafana Bafana international had a slow start to the current season, but he managed to regain his form since the turn of the year having netted three goals in his last seven competitive games.

With nine games remaining in the this season, Sundowns' most prolific attacker in front of goal is currently Themba Zwane, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions.

Vilakazi is trailing behind with 10 goals and 11 assists this campaign, and has since said the “brotherhood” at Chloorkop-based side is not one that requires any individual to take the glory.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, as long as the team is winning. We always have that brotherhood,” Vilakazi told the club's official website.

“You must just play your part in the team, contribute as much as you can. Whoever is in a good position to score, you pass to him because it’s all about sharing.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the suspension of the current PSL season since March 2020.

The man nicknamed Vila joined the Brazilians from in 2016 and he has made 66 appearances in the PSL for the Brazilians and scored 17 goals.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has always been an avid supporter of the 2013/14 PSL Player of the Season, who is one of the most skilful players in the country.

“Sometimes my players are naughty when they are trying to play their way out," Mosimane told the Sundowns site.

"Too many small passes. But you know, I don’t want to stop because I’ve got to let them to play to their potential. Because if you don’t let Vila and Themba Zwane to play those passes, then you are taking them out of the game.

"I wish they could shoot more, but they like to enjoy the game. It’s also good for football and for people to see.”

Vilakazi has enjoyed a lot of success with Masandawana having won six major trophies including the Caf title and Caf Super Cup.