'It doesn’t look good' - Davids on Orlando Pirates' Lorch ahead of Soweto Derby

The Buccaneers have been hit by injuries as they look to secure their place in the MTN8 final

assistant coach Fadlu Davids says Thembinkosi Lorch's injury does not look good ahead of Sunday's Soweto Derby clash against .

The Bafana Bafana international picked up an injury in the first-half against Bloemfontein in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Wednesday night.

Lorch has now joined Frank Mhango, Tshegofatsho Mabasa and Thulani Hlatshwayo on the injury list at the Houghton-based giants.

Davids, who was in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Josef Zinnbauer, provided an update on Lorch.

“That’s it, we have to second guess now a decision to stick with a similar team knowing that it was an intensive game against Kaizer Chiefs," Davids told SuperSport TV.

“Now with injuries, Lorch it doesn’t look good but we’ll get the information from the doctors after the game."

Terrence Dzvukamanja was also substituted after picking up an injury in the second-half, but Pirates were able to secure a 1-0 win over Celtic.

Davids was happy to see Bucs secure a win despite his players struggling with fatigue following the team's 3-0 win over Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg match on Saturday.

“You could see they were much fresher, much sharper to the ball. Our fatigue really, with the intensive match against Kaizer Chiefs," he said.

“You could see in the first half going into the second half we were too slow, we were too slow to the ball. Too slow with our passing and it was not really as it should be."

Pirates broke the deadlock when Paseka Mako set-up fellow second-half substitute Siphesihle Ndlovu, who hit the back of the net with a well-taken shot from outside the box in the 78th minute.

“Definitely the substitutes came in and made a difference, a bit more aggressive in midfield, a bit more direct in attack. It was not about pretty football tonight," he added.

“It was about the points and I think that’s what the boys did in the second half especially. Once we made the changes, we took control of the game and yes, we deservedly win."

It was Pirates' first win of the season in the league having recorded draws against FC and Stellenbosch FC before facing Celtic.

The Buccaneers will take a 3-0 aggregate lead into their second-leg clash against Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday.