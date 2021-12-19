It could have been a different story for Kaizer Chiefs - Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane said they were on top of Royal AM especially in the first half but went on to lose 1-0 in Sunday’s Premier Soccer League match at Chatsworth Stadium.

Victor Letsoalo’s first-half penalty sank Chiefs whose five-match unbeaten run came to a halt.

The result saw Royal AM completing a double over Chiefs who they beat 4-1 in the reverse fixture at FNB Stadium in September.

With Sunday’s game evenly balanced, Zwane feels they could have easily won the contest had they been sharp in front of goal.

“In the first 15 to 25 minutes, I think we were on top of them but we couldn’t take the chances. We hit the upright, it could have given us that advantage. The fact that we were already in control, it could have been a different story going to half-time,” Zwane told SuperSport TV.

“I think we started slowly in the second half. Obviously now we were chasing the game and we tried to add attacking players because we knew that they [Royal AM] would want to lock the game. They are a team that would want to play.

“They have equally good players who can quickly go forward in terms of counter-attacks. But we did not give them the space they wanted most of the time. They ended up giving the ball away cheaply which is what we wanted them to do.”

Zwane describes failing to pick three points on the road as “just unfortunate” as he continues to rue the chances they blew away.

Falling to a penalty gives Zwane some comfort that they were not inferior to their opponents.

“We were just unfortunate not to take the few chances that we created in the game. I believe there is one Castro would have done better and another one with Keagan in the first half,” said Zwane.

“Some of them were half-chances but if you can play a team like this and be able to dominate them although sometimes we played in patches.

“But I think the boys gave their best and they were just unfortunate we lost the game on a set-play, from a penalty. In open play I think were by far the better team at some point. Tough luck to the boys.”

Chiefs now prepare to host Maritzburg United on Wednesday.