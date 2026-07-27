"The report that our club have reached an agreement with Jamal Musiala and Bayern Munich is not true. This is for the information of the public," Galatasaray said on Sunday evening via several Turkish media outlets.

About a week ago, the leading newspaper Hürriyet reported that the 23-year-old attacker had been offered to Galatasaray on loan. Other Turkish outlets and transfer experts then picked up the rumour. Reports spoke of talks advancing between the parties and, at times, even claimed an agreement had already been reached.

Rumours like that are nothing unusual in the transfer window. Dozens of other players are also being linked with the Turkish record champions right now. That makes Galatasaray's statement all the more curious.

Jamal Musiala faces a tough battle for places at Bayern Munich

Musiala is still under contract at Bayern Munich until 2030 and, despite his admittedly complicated situation, is not planning to leave. He spent months out after suffering a fractured fibula last summer and only made his comeback at the start of the year. Since then, he has produced only rare flashes of his ability and, like the rest of the Germany team, disappointed at the World Cup.

Later, he had a metal plate removed in an operation that had been planned for a long time. "The procedure will allow the attacking player to complete pre-season according to a clearly structured plan, so that Bayern Munich's start to their competitive matches is ensured," the Munich club announced in a statement. Reports say Musiala is due to return to team training after the Asia trip (1 to 8 August) and will be involved in the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on 22 August.

Competition for Musiala's preferred position next season will be fiercer than before following the signing of Ismael Saibari and Michael Olise's desire to play centrally. Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl are also options in that role.