'It boosts our confidence' - Ngcobo ecstatic after winning Kaizer Chiefs awards with Blom

The two youngsters have been influential for Amakhosi this season and they have now been rewarded with accolades

Kaizer Chiefs starlet Nkosingiphile Ngcobo says winning accolades boosts his confidence after winning the club's Player of the Month award for December/January.

It is the 21-year-old midfielder's second successive monthly award as he was also named Player of the Month for December 2020.

His teammate Njabulo Blom scooped the accolade for February/March with the 21-year-old having established himself as Amakhosi's first-choice central midfielder.

Ngcobo explained that winning such awards motivates them as he enjoys his breakthrough season in the PSL having netted four goals from 22 matches.

“It boosts our confidence as players and we want to compete more for such things. It’s a motivation for us‚” Ngcobo told the media on Wednesday.

“This was a great opportunity and I think we used it‚ we made sure that we worked hard to contribute to the team performance."

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has opted to use youngsters with the club banned from signing new players by Fifa.

“So I think it was a good season for some of us‚ especially the young ones. But as a team‚ I think we didn’t do things the way we wanted to," he added.

“But I think there are a lot of positives and going forward I think we are going to do better.”

Meanwhile, Blom pointed out that Chiefs' senior players have played an important role in helping them perform well on the pitch.

“It’s a great feeling. Obviously, it shows the hard work that we’ve been putting in on the field‚” Blom also told the media.

“Though we also have to come back and thank them for guiding us and leading us on and off the pitch and showing us the way.”

Article continues below

The South Africa under-23 international, who has played 37 matches across all competitions this season, said they should remain level-headed after being voted for by the fans.

“We as youngsters have to be careful in terms of how the fans hype us. It can make or break you. We have to keep our feet on the ground and not be over-excited," he added.

Chiefs are set to face Simba FC in the Caf Champions League quarter-final second-leg match in Dar Es Salaam‚ Tanzania on Saturday with Amakhosi having won 4-0 in the first-leg clash last weekend.