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The eve-of-match nightmare has once again wrecked the hopes of Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of his side's eagerly awaited clash with Al-Ettifaq in the Roshn Saudi League.

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Al-Hilal travel to Dammam to take on hosts Al-Ettifaq tomorrow , Saturday, in round 13 of the Roshn Saudi League.

With less than 24 hours to go, Al-Hilal posted medical updates on several players on their official X account, with captain Salem Al-Dawsari top of the list.

According to the club, Al-Dawsari reported to the medical clinic at the Al-Majdiah Sports Centre with pain in his ankle joint.

So Al-Dawsari will miss the Al-Ettifaq clash. The eve-of-match curse rolls on, and it started with the Clasico against arch-rivals Al-Ittihad on 10 October, in round nine of the Roshn Saudi League.

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Twenty-four hours before that game, Al-Hilal announced he would miss it with a sudden injury.

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Then it happened again before the meeting with Al-Fateh on 31 October at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in round 12 of the Roshn League.

Hours before kick-off, Al-Dawsari turned up at Al-Hilal's medical clinic after training, and his Italian coach Simone Inzaghi had no choice but to leave him out of the matchday squad.

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The captain has managed just three appearances this season, two off the bench and only one start. Surgery after representing Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico has held him back. He has scored just once.

A fresh knee injury followed before the last international break, keeping him out of Saudi Arabia's camp in the Qatari capital, Doha, this November.

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He was back in Al-Hilal's group training last Saturday, once the break had ended, but sat out last Monday's 2-2 draw with Uzbek side Neftchi on matchday five of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

Before this latest setback, everyone expected Al-Dawsari to be in the squad against Al-Ettifaq. Some reports even pointed to a historic record within reach if he scored.

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According to Transfermarkt, he is second on the all-time scoring list in meetings between Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq, with eight goals against them. That left him one short of Al-Hilal legend Yasser Al-Qahtani, who leads the way with nine.

Two goals would have handed him the record outright. It would have been another milestone in a distinguished career with the Riyadh club, all the more so because it involves an opponent Al-Hilal face regularly in the Saudi league.

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This is Al-Dawsari's final season at Al-Hilal. His contract runs out at the end of the campaign, and there's complete uncertainty over whether the club will extend it.