Issa Doumbia, Juventus-Napoli battle: the huge release clause and the contacts made, the agent speaks

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Issa Doumbia, born in 2003 and a player for Italy and Sporting Lisbon, has attracted interest from Napoli and Juventus. His agent reveals that contact has taken place, but the cost could prove prohibitive for the Italian clubs.

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Issa Doumbia is among the many young players making a strong start in Italian football this season. The former AlbinoLeffe and Venezia player, who moved to Sporting Lisbon last summer for 23 million plus bonuses, is making his mark in the Portuguese league, the Champions League and for the national team. Head coach Roberto Mancini brought him on in the second half against France, and Doumbia made a positive contribution.

Manna's phone call

Speaking about Doumbia, his agent Cheikh Sadibou told Stile TV: "His development is going extremely well, both at his club and with the national team, where it's clear Mancini believes in him. Napoli called me, but it's not the first time I've spoken to Manna. He already wanted him when he was sporting director at Juventus Next Gen. But we've never gone beyond an informal chat; no offers have ever come in."

Juventus too, but what a release clause!

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Under contract with Sporting Lisbon until 2031, Doumbia has a release clause of 80 million. That figure is beyond the reach of Napoli and any Italian club, but Napoli hope to win the player over before opening negotiations with the Portuguese club to at least halve the price. Juventus are considering the same approach, setting up another transfer-market contest with Napoli. The two clubs are already competing to sign Gustavo Varela, Monza's Portuguese striker born in 2005.