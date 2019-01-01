Ismaily eliminated from Caf Champions League for violent conduct

The Egyptian top-flight outfit will no longer participate in this season's elite club competition due to crowd violence

Confederation of African Football [Caf] have have kicked Ismaily out of the Champions League owing to their fans' violent conduct in their last continental outing.

The encounter between the Brazilians and Club Africain at the Ismailia Stadium was abandoned in the 86th minute after angry home supporters resorted to throwing stones and bottles at match officials and their visitors.

After reviewing the events through reports submitted by the officials, Caf through its organising committee for inter-club competitions and club licensing have implented laws in article 3 of chapter 12 and article 13 of chapter 10 in the regulations of the Champions League.

"If the referee is forced to stop the match before the end of regular time because of invasion of the field or aggression against the visiting team, the host team shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated from the competition, without prejudice to the sanctions existing in the regulations," the law reads.

Consequently, Ismaily's last two results in Group C have been nullified with CS Constantinois sitting at the summit with six points from two matches while Club Africain and TP Mazembe occupy the second and third spots respectively without a point.