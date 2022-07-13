Ismael Gonzalez: Real Murcia part ways with Kenya midfielder

The 27-year-old Harambee Star has left the Spanish outfit after featuring for them for a full season in the last campaign

Real Murcia have confirmed the exit of several players, including midfielder Ismael Gonzalez, ahead of the new Primera Division RFEF – Group 2 campaign.

The 27-year-old Kenya international has left the Spanish club after he featured for one season, in which he managed to accumulate a total of 1,273 minutes spread over 20 games, starting 15 of them and one goal.

“Real Murcia informs that the player Ismael Athuman will not continue in the first team next season 2022-2023,” the club confirmed in a statement on their official website.



“From the club we want to thank you for your work and professionalism, wishing you the best of luck in your future.

“Thank you, Ishmael!”

Gonzalez was born in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Las Palmas, Canary Islands, to a Kenyan father and a Spanish mother, and played youth football with CD Maspalomas, UD Vecindario and UD Las Palmas. He had unsuccessful trials at Manchester City in 2013.

After making his senior debut with Las Palmas' C-team in the regional leagues during the 2014-15 campaign, Gonzalez started to appear for the reserves in both Segunda Division B and Tercera Division, and on December 5, 2015, he agreed to a loan deal with third division side CP Cacereno until the end of the season.

On October 5, 2020, after playing for the main squad during the entire pre-season, Gonzalez was promoted to Las Palmas' first team in Segunda Division and he made his professional debut on December 5, starting in a 0-0 away draw against SD Ponferradina.

He later moved to Murcia in August 2021 and scored his debut goal against Alzira. Gonzalez received his first call from Kenya in mid-May 2016, for a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Congo and made his debut on May 31, 2016, in a friendly with Sudan.

His last appearance for Kenya came in the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt where the Harambee Stars failed to make it past the group stage after losing to Algeria and Senegal and beating Tanzania 3-2 in their final fixture.