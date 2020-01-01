ISL final winners set to be handed AFC Cup play-off spot

The winners of Indian Super League is set to receive the third Asian spot from India

The 2019-20 (ISL) title winners are set to be awarded a spot in the play-offs, Goal has learnt. This will be the third Asian slot allotted to .

Although it was earlier reported that the second-placed team is set to be handed the Asian slot, as per sources close to Goal, this slot will now go to the ISL winners.

The league winners of ISL this season, , will play in the group stages of the AFC Asian (ACL) next season and as it stands, the second Asian slot will go to the winners of the as per a special dispensation made by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The third slot will be given to the ISL final winners. This slot may be awarded to the winners of a cup competition after a period of three years.

The decision to award three continental slots to was already ratified by AFC's Competition Committee and it will be the first time that there are going to be three clubs representing India at the continental stage, with one of them playing in the premier club competition in Asia.

Until last season, winners of the I-League had a spot in the preliminary qualifiers of the ACL while the ISL winners had to take part in the AFC Cup play-offs.