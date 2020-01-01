ISL Stat pack: Sergio Lobera - The coach with maximum wins, points and goals in the last three years

A look at the numbers behind the Spaniard's three-year stint in India ...

Three play-offs, one final and one (ISL) shield - Sergio Lobera had quite a time in with . The Gaurs have been the most dominant force in the league in the last three years. We take a look at some of the numbers behind Lobera's time at the club.

Here are the league-phase stats for Goa in the last three seasons.

Parameter 2019-20 2018-19 2017-18 Total Games 18 18 18 54 Won 12 10 9 31 Drawn 3 4 3 10 Lost 3 4 6 13 Points 39 34 30 103 Goals scored 46 36 42 124 Goals conceded 23 29 28 80 Big chances created 54 42 48 144 Big chances missed 2 21 18 61 Yellow cards 35 33 36 104 Red cards 3 2 2 7 Clean-sheets 5 8 2 15 Possession 57.60% 58.90% 60.40 58.96% Accurate passes per game 400 433 427 420 Accurate long passes per game 27.6 31.2 31.6 30.1 Accurate crosses per game 3.6 4.8 2.3 3.6 Shots per game 11.5 13.3 13.3 12.7 Successful dribbles per game 10.5 7.8 8.4 8.9 Tackles per game 17.9 17.8 16.5 17.4 Interceptions per game 9.1 11.2 11.6 10.6 Clearances per game 17.3 15.3 15.6 16.1 Corners per game 5.7 5.9 4.9 5.5 Fouls per game 13.1 10.6 12.1 11.9 Penalty goals 4 3 4 11 Penalties conceded 0 2 2 4

During this period, Goa won the most games in the league, alongside who also won 31 games. However, the Blues drew one game more and hence have 104 points in the same period. Goa rank second here.

However, given that Bengaluru had a change of coach after the 2017-18 season, Lobera is the coach with the most points in this period (94).

With 110 goals in three seasons, Lobera's Gaurs are the undisputed goal-scoring kings (after discounting the 14 goals Goa scored under Clifford Miranda towards the end of the league stages). Bengaluru (86) are second, the gap is clearly massive.

Goa have created the most chances in the same period (144). Yet again, the gap between the Gaurs and second-placed Bengaluru (105) is massive.

It comes as no surprise that Lobera's men topped the possession charts in all three seasons and have managed an average of 56.9 per cent in this period. Subsequently, they also boast of the maximum accurate passes.

Goa also topped the dribbling charts last season, thanks mainly to Hugo Boumous who averaged an impressive 4.2 successful dribbles per game.

The Gaurs entered the play-offs on all three occasions but failed to lift the trophy. They lost two in the semi-finals in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 season and conceded the title to Bengaluru in the 2018-19 season.

Here are their numbers from the knockout games they played under Lobera:

*He was not the coach in the play-off games FC Goa played in the 2019-20 season.

Parameter 2018-19 2017-18 Total Games 3 2 5 Won 1 0 1 Drawn 0 1 1 Lost 2 1 3 Goals scored 5 1 6 Goals conceded 3 4 7 Clean-sheets 0 0 0

Clearly, there's room for improvement in knockout football. The goals have arrived but the defence has been below par in these fixtures.

But there is no doubting his ability to steer his team to the top, while playing an attractive and effective brand of football.