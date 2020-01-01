Indian Super League

ISL Stat Pack: Sergio Lobera - The coach who guided FC Goa to dizzying heights

Soham Mukherjee
Comments()
Sergio Lobera FC Goa
ISL
Breaking Sergio Lobera's ISL tenure in numbers and stats...

Sergio Lobera is undoubtedly one of the most successful managers in the Indian Super League (ISL) history. 

Three play-offs, one final and one Indian Super League (ISL) shield (well almost!), FC Goa flourished under the manager. With Lobera at the helm, one can be at assured of an attacking brand of football that promises goals. 

In his first season, he was criticized for the defensive lapses but in the subsequent campaigns, Goa did comparatively better at the back which made the Gaurs more formidable. 

Editors' Picks

More teams

    The 43-year-old will be in the Mumbai City FC dugout in the upcoming season and which adds more significance to the rivalry between Mumbai and Goa. Moreover, players like Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall have all followed Lobera from Goa to Mumbai. 

    Let us look at the stats of Lobera during his managerial spell in India

    Lobera Stat

     

    Parameter 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Total
    Matches 20 21 15 56
    Won 9 11 9 29
    Drawn 4 4 3 11
    Lost 7 5 3 16
    Total Points 30 34 28 92
    Goals scored 43 41 32 116
    Goals Conceded 32 22 16 70
    Clean-sheets 2 8 3 13
    Total Shots 262 325 151 738
    Total Passes 10800 11155 6448 28403
    Total Fouls 250 227 172 649
    Average Possession 57.60% 58.90% 55.93% N/A

    Five Interesting Facts:

    • Sergio Lobera, in spite of being so successful, has never won the ISL trophy. He has the most number of points in the league stage as a manager (94). 
    • FC Goa had the most number of touches (39631) for three successive seasons under Lobera. 
    • Sergio Lobera has a 52% win rate. He is bettered by Owen Coyle who has 53%. But Coyle is yet to manage a complete season in the ISL. 
    • FC Goa had just two-clean sheets in 2017-18 season, the least in the league. But in the next season, the number jumped to 8, joint-highest with Mumbai City and NorthEast United
    • Three times Sergio Lobera's Goa has put five past Mumbai City FC. Will the tables turn in this season?

     

    Close