ISL: Saurabh Meher and Hendry Antonay set to join Odisha FC

The two Indian Arrows players have secured a move to ISL outfit Odisha FC...

Saurabh Meher and Hendry Antonay are set to sign with Odisha FC, Goal can confirm.

Meher plays primarily in the heart of defence but can also slot in as a make-shift wing-back. He made eight appearances for the last season and racked up 648 minutes under his belt. He started on seven occassions while against he took the pitch as a substitute. The 20-year old is quick to anticipate and has good game reading skills.

On the other hand, Antonay is a sturdy right-back who made 12 appearances in the previous season for the Indian Arrows. The Karnataka lad started his career from Bengaluru at Ozone FC before moving to and then subsequently to Pune FC.

He is a typical modern-day right back who defends and also overlaps to help in the attacking third. He made the cut for the final squad for the 2017 U17 World Cup which was hosted by .

He joined before the start of the 2018-19 season but could not force his way into the first team

Both these players have the experience of playing in the I-League second division as well since they turned out for Chennaiyin FC reserves.

Odisha have already roped in a string of domestic players for the upcoming season. They have signed midfield duo Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva from I-League side . Forward Baoringdao Bodo has also put his signature on the dotted lines for the Juggernauts. Also, goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh from Hyderabad FC has also agreed to join the Bhubaneswar-based side.