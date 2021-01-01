ISL play-offs qualification scenarios: Bengaluru exit the race for the top-four

Bengaluru FC, who are with 22 points with a game to go after their 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Goa on Sunday, will not be able to gather enough points to keep themselves in the reckoning for a play-off spot for the first time in the club history.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs have boosted chances of making the top four as they now move third with 30 points from 19 games.

With the race to the top-four heating up at the business end of the season, we take a look at the scenarios of all teams who can still make it to the playoffs this season.

In case Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United and FC Goa remain tied on points at the end of the league stage, the points accumulated in the matches between the three teams will be considered to determine the qualifier or qualifiers.

Hyderabad FC (M-18, P-27)

Hyderabad FC moved closer towards play-offs qualification with a convincing 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters on Tuesday. Their last two fixtures are against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.

If they manage to win their remaining games they will automatically qualify as FC Goa will then reach a maximum of 30 points. If they lose against ATK Mohun Bagan and then beat Goa in their last match then they will have to hope that NorthEast United do not get more than three points in their last two fixtures.

FC Goa (M-19, P-30)

FC Goa put the pressure on Hyderabad, against whom they face in their final game of the season, as the Gaurs defeated Bengaluru 2-1.

They will have to only worry about NorthEast United not picking more than three points in case they fail to beat Hyderabad.

NorthEast United (M-18, P-27)

NorthEast United failed to re-enter the top-four after they dropped points against Chennaiyin FC in the 3-3 draw. If they win their next two matches they will be through as one of FC Goa and Hyderabad who face each other in their last match will not be able to go past 31 points. Their last two matches are against East Bengal and Kerala Blasters.

Jamshedpur FC (M-19, P-24)

Jamshedpur FC play Bengaluru FC in their last match. If they win that tie they will reach 27 points. They then have to hope that two out of Hyderabad, FC Goa and NorthEast United lose both of their matches.

