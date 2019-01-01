Owen Coyle: Chennaiyin FC have more quality than they have shown

The new manager of the Marina Machans portrays a positive outlook while admitting there are challenges he needs to overcome...

Two-time (ISL) champions are not going thorugh the best of phases right now. They finished rock-bottom last season and made an underwhelming start this time around as well which led to the departure of coach John Gregory.

The team has struggled for goals and consistency and has looked a shadow of the team that won the ISL title in the 2017-18 season. Currently, they find themselves in the ninth position with five points from six games.

His replacement, Owen Coyle, however believes that the Marina Machans have a quality squad and the players are capable of producing more than what they have done under the previous regime.

"When you’re not winning games, with a disappointing league campaign last year and a slow start this year, of course the confidence and body language can be down. But we come in with a fresh perspective on things and give the players and staff that confidence," the former Ireland international told Goal.

"I don’t come in with any ego. And I want that to be seen with my team. Equally I am confident in our abilities and our group of players. I’m confident there is more quality in there than what they’re showing. And we have to find a way to get that out of them. We will try to restore that confidence bit by bit. But the easiest way to restore it is to win games," he added.

The former Wanderers and manager is also positive in his outlook for the remainder of the season. He feels that the team has enough in their locker to challenge for the play-off spots despite the fact that only 12 matches remain in the ISL.

"We are coming in to try and win games and help the club move up the standings. We have 36 points available and we’ll try to get everything we can. We want to get into the playoffs and give ourselves a chance to win the title. There is a lot of work to do, but we are ambitious to do it. And we’re coming in trying to make sure we improve in trying to get into those four elusive playoff places," he stated.

Though the 53-year-old has not had a chance to impress his philosophy on the Chennaiyin squad, he believes the greatest challenge he will face as sets about fulfilling their aim for the season will be the travel around .

"One of the challenges I believe would be the travel and size of the country, for the away games. It is completely different from what we have in . That’s a challenge in terms of planning and logistics. But essentially, football is the same game worldwide. I’m just looking forward to it. Any other challenges, we’ll face them head on and overcome them. We’ll find solutions to all the problems that might arise," said an optimistic Coyle.

Coyle, during his reign at the Bolton Wanderers between 2010 and 2012, had managed the likes of Jack Wilshere and Daniel Sturridge. But he had also developed a reputation for playing direct football with a lot of long balls. However, Coyle dismissed such criticism of his playing style and emphasized that his teams are always supremely fit and dish out entertaining football.

"When I came in at Bolton, there had been that perception of how they played. But if you see my team there, we were very entertaining and expansive. And the signings we made, I brought Jack Wilshere and Daniel Sturridge on loan. Gary Cahill and Stuart Holden also played for me. We changed the style of football and made it more attractive. My Burnley team played 61 games the season we were promoted to the EPL. We used the fewest amount players in the Championship in those many games, and the reason was we were supremely fit, athletic and we played an exciting brand of football," he explained.

Coyle's arrival could also mean a fresh start for quite a few squad members like Jerry Lalrinzuala, Zohmingliana Ralte and Deepak Tangri who have found playing time hard to come by this season. The coach promises a clean slate to everybody as he sets about devising his tactics.

"Again as coaches and managers, we all have different ways of doing things at different times in working with people. I think it’s important that when new staff comes in, it’s a clean slate and everybody has an opportunity to impress. It’s up to those individuals to show they want to be a part of the future of the club.

"And the only way you do that is by delivering on the field. By showing it on the training ground, by showing a good attitude and hard work, and showing they want to be a part. The places are up for grabs," he said, laying down the gauntlet to his players.

Coyle, who has also managed in the Major League Soccer ( ), was effusive in his praises for the Chennaiyin owners and the fans of the South Indian outfit.

"I think the owners of the club are passionate and honourable people, and that is very important. I was really taken by that, and the organization at the club and people already in place. So for me that is a very exciting challenge, and that was a huge part of it.

"And knowing that the club is backed by a superb fanbase also played a huge role, as that’s always important."