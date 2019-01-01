ISL: Tunisian international Mohamed Larbi joins Mumbai City FC

After Amine Chermiti, Larbi will be the second Tunisian at the Mumbai-based side...

FC have roped in Tunisian attacking midfielder Mohamed Wael Larbi for the upcoming (ISL) 2018-19.

The 32-year-old joins the Mumbaikars from Tunisian 2018-19 champions . In , where he spent most of his professional competitive football, he was runner-up with Gazelec Ajaccio in the Ligue 2.

Representing his country, Larbi has won the CAF twice (2018, 2018-19) and finished runner-up in the 2018-19 CAF Super Cup.

"Happy to join Mumbai City FC for the next four months," the player has taken to his social media handle to announce his next move.

Heureux de rejoindre @MumbaiCityFC pour les 4 prochains mois 🇮🇳⚽️🇹🇳🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/WiSMmHM1yc — Mohamed LARBI (@10MohamedLarbi) September 6, 2019

Mumbai City made it to the play-offs on two occasions (2016 and 2018-19) but failed to make it past the semi-finals.