Kibu Vicuna lays down the law at Kerala Blasters - Being a foreigner doesn't guarantee starting spot

Kerala Blasters continue their pursuit for the first full points this season as they gear up to face Hyderabad FC...

coach Kibu Vicuna explained his reasons for opting to start with his foreign centre-backs, namely Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinescu in almost every game this season.

The only game where an Indian centre-back in Lalruatthara featured was against as Costa was suspended.

Vicuna stated that if Lalruatthara and Abdul Hakku would have been ready for a start, certainly the Indian duo would have got their chances by now.

More teams

“It’s for tactical reasons. I choose the players according to the match. It does not mean that just because they are foreigners they will play. If Thara, Hakku are ready to play they will play,” said the Spaniard.

Kerala Blasters have struggled to create chances this season and Vicuna defened his side by pointing towards the last game against where they dominated the opposition for most of the second half.

“I think in the last match we had got a good number of chances. We are improving in this aspect of the game. We also have Sahal (Abdul Samad), Rohit (Kumar) who are coming up from behind. Hopefully, we are going to get better in the next few games,” he promised.

“We wanted three points (in the last match). We scored in second half injury time. Even after the goal, we had a good chance. In the second half, we improved. We were better than East Bengal,” he added.

Sergio Cidoncha is more or less ruled out for the season and the Spaniard will be replaced by another midfielder. Vicuna affirmed that the club has signed a replacement and will be ready for action once he completes his quarantine.

“We have got a replacement. He can join as soon as possible. He will do quarantine and he will be available since the beginning of January,” he said.

Kerala haven’t won a single game this term and have only three points to show for their efforts from the opening six matches. Vicuna was questioned on what the objectives of the season for Kerala Blasters are given their poor start to the campaign.

“I think we are focussing on tomorrow's game. I will not talk about the season. We have our objectives but now we just want to get the three points tomorrow and then against (whom they face on January 2nd, 2021).”

Blasters will be up against Hyderabad FC, who have several injury concerns and haven’t been able to field their full quota of foreign players for even 90 minutes this season. The former coach is optimistic of his team’s chances of picking their first win.

Article continues below

“Every game is difficult. Hyderabad are playing well. They played well against Mumbai. We are also training well. We are improving and taking forward steps. I am confident that we will play a good match tomorrow.”

The former Osasuna assistant coach wants his team to be consistent in their performance across the entire game as opposed to doing well for just 45 minutes.

“The first game against Mohun Bagan we did really well. It was a game of few chances. Against , we played well in the first half. It was the same against East Bengal as we played better in the second half. But we have to do well for 90 minutes. I’m looking for that match where we can be happy after playing well for the entire match,” expressed Vicuna.