ISL: Kerala Blasters in talks with Seityasen Singh

The Indian winger could reunite with Eelco Schattorie after an unfortunate injury ruled him out for the entirety of last season...

(ISL) side are in talks to sign Indian winger Seityasen Singh, Goal has learnt.

The 27-year-old from Manipur almost joined Blasters last summer but was instead roped in by . Eelco Schattorie, the then NorthEast head coach, lost the player to an unfortunate ACL injury in pre-season.

He managed a goal and three assists in 11 games for during the 2017-18 ISL season. He has previously played for NorthEast United before signing with Delhi in the player draft held before the fourth season of ISL. He has also made five appearances for the Indian national team under Stephen Constantine.

After being ruled out for an entire season, a fit-again Seityasen will be looking to make an impact on his return to the football field in Blasters' colours if the move comes to fruition.