Juan Ferrando - The best players in ISL will be at FC Goa

The UEFA Pro License holder is confident that the club can do well in the transfer market...

New head coach Juan Ferrando has a fresh set of challenges to overcome as he begins his stint in the (ISL).

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought football to a standstill in many parts of the world, making it difficult to conduct transfer deals and take other footballing decisions. And there is also a cloud of uncertainty as to when the next season will begin.

"It is a very difficult time at the moment. For example, in Europe, we don't know if the federations have decided to end the leagues or to start a new pre-season now. And some players have their contracts ending by May and if they decide to continue the leagues, they need to extend their contracts for a few more days with the clubs. But this is the same situation for all teams around the world.

"It's very important to keep calm and talk to the players day-by-day about what is happening with the club and the federation. It is very important to make decisions about a few of the details but we don't know what will happen. Maybe in two weeks, the situation will be different and maybe it will be easy to have contracts with new players and talk to players who will be free from their contracts," Ferrando explained in regards to the club's transfer dealings.

The Covid-19 situation has affected the budget of even the biggest clubs in the world but Ferrando is calm about the situation at Goa.

"Goa has a good sporting director (Ravi Puskur) and I'm not afraid about this. We have good coaching and technical staff and we are working very hard to check (out) a lot of players. It's a new situation for all the clubs, not only for Goa," he mentioned.

"Normally, in July or August, you have the squad ready. At this moment, maybe it's possible to finalise the squad in September only because a lot of championships have to conclude. But I'm sure that we will have a good squad and we will be ready to play in the ISL and AFC Asian ."

The former Volos FC coach also hinted that he is not in favour of bringing his former players with him to his new club.

"Now is the moment to continue to work with the same players (at Goa) and to prepare the players for the future. We are not thinking about exact positions but who is the best at the academy and who can maybe play some minutes with the first team," Ferrando stated.

"I think Lenny (Rodrigues) can improve. Brandon (Fernandes), (Saviour) Gama are the same. Day by day, we need to work and I hope to grow further up from this point."

He added, "I respect my former teams. For example, the last team I was at was Volos and in my opinion, it is not good to take the good players from Volos and come here. Secondly, it is different situation at different teams."

Leading Volos from the third to the first division in Greece within two years is the highlight of Ferrando's career.

"In my opinion, the best players in Greece were at Volos. In Goa, the best players will be in Goa. Sometimes you may want to use the same players at different clubs, but now there are good players at Goa. Sure, we will have good players in the future and I'm not interested in my ex-players. I think it's good to continue with the same players (at the club) and to help the new players," he signed off.