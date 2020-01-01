Javier Gurri Lopez: Hyderabad are planning for next season

Albert Roca's assistant is satisfied by his team's performance against Mumbai City...

Hyderabad FC have earned a point after four consecutive defeats but are yet to break their 11-game winless streak in the ongoing (ISL).

The club's interim coach Javier Gurri Lopez has expressed satisfaction after a 1-1 draw against last Friday and expects Hyderabad to come good against on Thursday.

"I think this is a long process. We cannot talk about it (pick up wins) only after 10 days of training. Our goal is to be ready for the next season. We are training hard and we will field a strong team.

"I am really proud of the players' performance against Mumbai. I think everyone put in their 100 per cent and I was more happy in the second half. We did not control the ball. maybe defended too much. Our philosophy is to play attacking football because we have players to attack. In the second half, we changed a few positions and we created more chances," said the Spaniard.

"The team is improving a lot. They (youngsters) are understanding our philosophy. We are trying to play as a team and I think this is the way to success. We are going to Bengaluru to try and win the game," he added.

"Bengaluru is a strong team. They are the (defending) champions and at this moment, they are typing to be the first (top the league standings). We will also try to control the set-pieces. Bengaluru have scored 60 per cent of their goals in set-pieces.

"They (Bengaluru players) are tall and they have a lot of quality on set-piece movements. We are training with that in mind but we are focusing more on us than Bengaluru. We know that if we play our best football, we have a chance (to win)."