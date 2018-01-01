ISL: FC Goa set to sign Zaid Krouch

The Gaurs are set to add the Moroccan midfielder to their team in place of Miguel Palanca...

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa are set to bolster their midfield by roping in Zaid Krouch ahead of the second half of the ongoing season, Goal can confirm.

The Moroccan midfielder will join up with Sergio Lobera's team in place of Spanish midfieler Miguel Palanca. The 27-year-old midfieler has an eye for goals

Krouch has represented Morocco and played in the 2014 African Nations Championship before. He was last playing for Moroccan outfit Moghreb Tetouan and is moving outside Morocco for the first time.

It is worth noting that FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera was in charge of Moghreb Tetouan between 2014 and 2017 and Krouch has played under him and is familiar with his philosophy.

In addition to that, key members of the FC Goa contingent like Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous and Mourtada Fall were all teammates of Krouch at some point or the other in the last few years.

FC Goa are currently third on the table with 20 points from 12 games and look primed for a play-off spot.