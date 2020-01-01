FC Goa's Clifford Miranda hopes to secure AFC Champions League spot

With the only home defeat this season coming against Jamshedpur, the Goan interim has called for caution

In the final round of the league stage in the sixth edition of the (ISL), need at least a point to become the first team from the competition to secure a berth in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) .

Ahead of their away clash against on Wednesday, Goa's interim manager Clifford Miranda has recalled that the Men of Steel are one of the three teams who defeated them this term.

"Just because they (Jamshedpur) have not had a good season does not mean that they will come easy at us tomorrow (Wednesday). This is football and I'm sure that we are going to face an equally competitive team - a team who will want to win. I don't see it as an easy game or us taking it lightly. It's a very important and crucial game for us against a very good opponent who beat us in Goa," he remarked.

Should the Gaurs fail to pick a point in Jamshedpur, will have a shot at making it to the with if they win against .

"From the beginning, the club (FC Goa) had some objectives and one of it was to top the league. If we get a result from tomorrow's game, one of our objectives will be achieved - to top the league and play in the AFC Champions League," Miranda revisioned.