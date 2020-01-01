Owen Coyle - Anirudh Thapa is the best Indian midfielder in the ISL

The Chennaiyin FC boss was delighted with the win but maintained that there is no room for slip-ups....

picked up a third straight win in the (ISL) and moved to the sixth position in the standings.

The hosts were dominant for most parts of the game against Jamshedpur and head coach Owen Coyle was delighted with the result.

"We knew it would be a tough game. (Sergio) Castel is a fantastic player. They had a good player and we were respectful of them and we knew the game would be against us. I was delighted how we went about it in the first half. We could’ve scored more. I thought the game was end-to-end with Jamshedpurr also creating chances. This was the only way we were going to play. We are attack-minded but there is a risk," he said.

"I was not happy with 10 minutes in the second half when Jamshedpur were all over us and Castel scored. But the reaction from my players was sensational. The pass from Thapa was brilliant and Valskis had a wonderful finish. To score four goals and register three wins in a row, that’s brilliant. We need to be in the same vein. We won't change the way we play. We will go to Kerala and play the same way."

The Scot also singled out several players for praise. "Lucian (Goian) and Eli (Sabia) were fantastic. There are lots of things to work on but how we went about from start to finish was fantastic. But we have to do that again in the next match because we are playing catch-up.

"(Anirudh) Thapa is such a consistent performer. I believe in Thapa, Edwin (Vanspaul) and Germanpreet (Singh). Thapa’s passing and running with the ball was outstanding. The better he plays, the better we play. I’ve not seen a better Indian midfielder in the league, having looked at the league. But you need to keep doing it throughout a season. And he knows that. He can develop into a top player.

Despite the three wins in a row, Coyle maintains that there is no room for complacency as the margin for error is very low. He has already set his sights on the away trip to Kerala.

"We’ve been under pressure from the very first game I came in. We’ve been playing catch up after that poor start. Any slip from us and we are out. We picked ourselves up and have now won three back-to-back. Top four teams can afford to have a slip-up but we’ve had to keep winning and winning. We know that and we will go to Kerala and try and win the game," he concluded.