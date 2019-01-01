ISL: ATK confirm Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj and Michael Regin signings

The Kolkata-based outfit have announced three signings to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season...

The winners of the 2014 and 2016 editions of the (ISL), , have announced the signings of Irish defender Carl Gerard McHugh other than midfielders Michael Soosairaj and Michael Regin on Tuesday.

McHugh may be deployed in a versatile role given that he can play as a centre back, left back and even in midfield. He last played for and captained Scottish Premiership side FC, having previously represented English clubs such as Reading FC, Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle. The 26-year-old has also been part of the U-17, U-19 and U-21 national teams.

As reported by Goal in mid-April, ATK captured Michael Soosairaj from fellow ISL outfit Jamshedpur after triggering the player's release clause. The 24-year-old will be tied down by a five-year contract at his new club.

Soosairaj was an integral part of Cesar Ferrando's squad and made 14 appearances while raking up 932 minutes. He has four goals to his name and was instrumental in their 4-1 thumping of as well as in the 5-1 thrashing of last season.

Having re-signed former coach Antonio Lopes Habas to lead the team, ATK also introduce Michael Regin to the squad after the midfielder's stellar display with reigning champions . Chennai City are also the team his brother Soosairaj represented before moving to Jamshedpur.

Speaking on the signings, Habas said, "Carl McHugh is a very versatile and exciting player. His talent and his leadership skills will impact the team in a very positive way. I welcome him to the ATK family. Michael Soosairaj and Michael Regin are experienced players who have been playing competitive football in . Their understanding of the game, their attacking style will add value to ATK."

Hughes is set to partner John Johnson who has been retained for the 2019-20 ISL alongside Manuel Lanzarote in midfield. ATK had earlier roped in Pritam Kotal and Edu Garcia in the winter transfer window.