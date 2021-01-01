'We have focused on our principes since Nus' exit' - NorthEast United assistant Alison Kharsyntiew credits staff and players for turnaround

NorthEast United are eyeing the record of four consecutive wins in competitive matches for the first time in the club's history...

NorthEast United find themselves occupying the fifth spot and are level on points with FC Goa (21) in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings table ahead of their tie against the Gaurs on Thursday.

The Highlanders ended their seven-match unbeaten run and have won their last three matches since interim coach Khalid Jamil took over from Gerard Nus.

"First of all, I would like to give credit to coach Khalid, the technical director (Ohad Efrat), all the coaching staff and the players. We haven't changed anything (since Nus' exit). We have only focused on strengthening our attacking and defending principles in order to play better football. We have seen the effort of the players and hopefully they will continue till the end of the season," said assistant coach Alison.

The 33-year-old has called for the best from NorthEast United against the Goan outfit who earlier in the season held them to a 1-1 draw.

"They (Goa) are a good team with good players and a good coach (Juan Ferrando). We have analysed them. We have to approach the game well and give our best."

Although Goa will be missing the services of Edu Bedia, the only player who has recorded over a thousand passes (1,046) in the league so far, he added, "They still have good players in their squad. So we have to be prepared and ready for them tomorrow."

A win on Thursday will propel the Highlanders to the third spot on the table as they attempt to make the playoffs for the second time in the club's history.

"We plan to go game by game. We have to be consistent. That's the most important thing. We have to give our best in training. The coaching staff have to encourage and motivate the players," Alison signed off.

The coach has also confirmed that Dylan Fox resumed training with the team but a call on his availability will be taken before the game.