Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Gary Hooper Kerala Blasters
ISL
The Islanders will look to do the double over the Blasters in order to restore their six point lead at the top

Kerala Blasters are desperate for a win in order to boost their  2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) play-off chances when they face Mumbai City at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Wednesday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City
Date Wednesday, February 3
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Sergio Lobera, Mumbai City vs NorthEast United

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Kerala Blasters possible XI

Injured - Nishu Kumar
Doubtful - Facundo Pereyra  
Suspended - None

Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray


Mumbai City Possible XI:

Mumbai City possible XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Ahmed Jahouh

Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Bipin Singh

 

