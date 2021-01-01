Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo expects Manuel Lanzarote to lead the charge against Goa

The coach hopes that Chennaiyin will finish on a high...

Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo admitted that it has not been their season but insisted that they would play for pride in the remaining three games of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The two-time ISL champions face FC Goa on Saturday, after which they will take on NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters.

"We are going to play for our pride. We will just go and try to win these three remaining games because our fans deserve it and our pride is at stake. Sometimes you have a bad period but we have to show that we are alive," Laszlo stated.

Having scored the least goals (11) among all teams, he analysed that injuries to Rafael Crivellaro and Anirudh Thapa have been the defining factors in this regard.

"I can talk only about the statistics that we are in the top three with ball possession, created chances, missed chances and shots on target. It means that we built our game with a strong defence but if you miss so many chances it is always painful for a team. In professional football, results are the most important and we can say that we had a lot of problems in the front.

"But the injuries to Rafa (Rafael Crivellaro) and [Anirudh] Thapa were for me the biggest blows as we created a lot of chances from the centre from these two. In the last game against Goa (2-1 win), Rafa played well and was capable of scoring goals too. After his injury we had to change our tactics," Laszlo explained.

The Chennaiyin coach updated that Thapa is back in training but the team management is still waiting for a green signal from the doctors.

"Even if he's available for one half, we will try to play him. He's an important player for us but he's not 100 per cent fit, we can't force."

Manuel Lanzarote started in the last two games, showed a few glimpses of brilliance but mostly looked lacklustre. However, the manager hopes that the Spaniard will return to form against Goa and help them do the double.

"Against Bengaluru (0-0), he made the difference but looked tired in the second game (2-1 loss to Jamshedpur). I was thinking that if we have fresh legs on the field we can do a little bit more. We tried to push in the last minutes but we lost in the last minutes.

"We lost the game in the last minute and this is very painful. But we have to take it how it is and we have to look at the next three games to show that we are still a good team. I think we had only one bad game, the 4-1 defeat against Hyderabad, but unfortunately, we didn't score. I hope against Goa that he (Lanzarote) makes the difference in our favour," Laszlo signed out.