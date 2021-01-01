Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru vs Odisha - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Sunil Chhetri, Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
ISL
The Blues will be looking to avoid their sixth defeat of the season against a side who lost seven this season...

Bengaluru are as desperate for a win as Odisha, as the two teams face each other in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Sunday evening. Jamshedpur and Hyderabad will be in action earlier on the same day.

Game Bengaluru vs Odisha
Date Sunday, January 24
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Cole Alexander, Hyderabad vs Odisha

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

     TEAM NEWS

    Bengaluru Possible XI:   

    Bengaluru possible XI

    Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmanjot Khabra
    Absent - Dimas Delgado, Xisco
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva


    Odisha Possible XI: 

    Odisha possible XI

    Injured - None
    Doubtful - Steven Taylor
    Suspended - None   

    Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Cole Alexander

     

    Close