ISL 2019-20: Maximilano Barreiro converts late penalty as NorthEast United edge past Hyderabad

The two sides could not be separated for most of the match until Shankar Sampingraj handled the ball inside the box late in the game...

Substitute Maximiliano Barreira converted a late penalty as defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0 on Wednesday at the Balayogi Stadium.

The Highlanders moved to the top of the standings in the (ISL) with eight points after four matches. Hyderabad, who couldn't convert their chances, are ninth on the table with just three points.

NorthEast opted for the same line-up that played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against . Phil Brown brought in Gani Ahmed for Robin Singh to the Hyderabad side that defeated Kerala at the same venue.

Marcelinho provided an electric start to the fixture, skipping past Mislav Komorski and pulling the trigger as early as the fifth minute. But Subhasish Roy did well to react in time and prevent the hosts from scoring an early goal.

Hyderabad then came close through Mohammed Yasir and Stankovic but were unable to alter the scoreline. Marcelinho and Abhishek Halder linked well following Komorski's poor give-away of the ball. Halder set Marko Stankovic up just outside the NorthEast area but the Austrian's curling effort was inches away from the top corner.

At the other end, Uruguayan midfielder Martin Chaves was provided with the best chance of the game when he found himself unmarked at the centre of Hyderabad box with the ball at his feet. But the 21-year-old could not keep his effort on target and wasted the opportunity to provide his team with an unlikely lead.

Redeem Tlang was the first player to cause problems in the Hyderabad box in the second half, testing Kamaljit Singh from a tight angle in the first minute after the restart. He also combined well with substitute Panagiotis Triadis to ensure the hosts remained on their toes at all times.

Triadis then attempted a cheeky back-heel against Reagan Singh's driven cross but Kamaljit was at the right place to ensure the midfielder was kept off the scoresheet.

The Highlanders eventually took the lead from the spot through substitute Barreiro after Shankar Sampingraj was penalised for handling the ball inside the box. The Argentine sent Kamaljit the wrong way to virtually confirm the three points for his side.

NorthEast soared to the top of the table and extended their unbeaten run to four games.