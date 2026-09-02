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Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

Isaac Babadi is set to swap PSV for another Eredivisie club at the last minute

Transfers
PSV Eindhoven
Sparta Rotterdam
I. Babadi

Sparta Rotterdam are closing in on a loan move for Isaac Babadi from PSV this season, according to the Eindhovens Dagblad. The 21-year-old midfielder has struggled for playing time at the Philips Stadion.

PSV therefore allowed Babadi to leave. On Tuesday, Voetbal International had already reported that both Fortuna Sittard and Sparta were interested in signing him.

Sparta now look set to win that race. The deal is separate from Ayoni Santos' move from Sparta to PSV in recent days.

According to ED, the Rotterdam club will not cover all of Babadi's wages, but they will pay part of them. The move is expected to be officially announced later on Deadline Day.

Babadi is under contract with PSV until mid-2028 and has made 35 official appearances for the club's first team so far. He has scored three goals and registered one assist.

Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

Right now, though, he barely features in Peter Bosz's plans. His last match for PSV's first team came in May last year.

That is also because Babadi spent last season on loan at Royal Antwerp FC. He made 21 official appearances for the club.

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