Is Zwane tipping Williams to win POTY Award after breaking record? - Keeper has made Mamelodi Sundowns tick as a team

Themba Zwane believes Ronwen Williams should be considered for the Player of the Season Award after keeping the most clean sheets in the PSL era.

Williams joined Downs before the start of the season

He immediately became the first-choice goalkeeper

He has justified that by breaking records

WHAT HAPPENED? Williams surpassed legendary Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs' record of 17 clean sheets achieved in the 2009/10 PSL season after Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants.

Zwane has now lauded the custodian, suggesting he should be considered for the biggest award at the end of the season.

The attacker has further explained the role the goalkeeper has played in shaping the team, especially during build-ups.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think [Williams] did well this season, I mean he has been helping us with the build-up," Zwane told the media.

"You can see the way he passes the ball, he makes us tick as a team even though he is a goalkeeper. He is an extra man for our buildup; I mean he did well. Hopefully, he will get a big award [at the end of the season]."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The 33-year-old Bafana international also rubbished claims they relaxed after winning the league, insisting they want to continue grinding results.

"Our focus is that we want to finish on a high note in the league. I mean each and every game is important for us. I think we are pushing well as a team now. So far so good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams can get another clean sheet when the Brazilians play Maritzburg United in the final fixture of the PSL.

However, the bigger prize will be in the continent whereby Masandawana are in the last four of the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns won their first and only trophy on the continent in 2016 under celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

WHAT NEXT: Mamelodi Sundowns are now preparing to play Wydad Casablanca next weekend in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-finals.