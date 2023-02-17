Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has come out to defend his players, insisting they are mentally strong enough to play for Amakhosi.

Chiefs have struggled to win PSL title

Zwane believes players have been good enough

Amakhosi chasing Champions League spot

WHAT HAPPENED: Brandon Petersen, Siyethemba Sithebe, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Happy Mashiane impressed recently and Zwane has hailed the players' mental strength, insisting it is not easy to play for a team that has gone several years without silverware.

Despite criticism aimed at some players owing to their inconsistencies, Zwane - who led the team past Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup, insists there is always pressure to perform but the players have proved their quality in this transition period.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is always how you come back after a setback and that alone tells you that mentally, you are strong enough to play for a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ caliber, and yes people will always have something to say," Zwane told iDiski Times.

"[People] have their own opinions and we have to respect that, but if you look at these players, they started the season very well, all the players you mentioned – playing for a team of Chiefs’ calibre, a team that hasn’t been winning cups for some time.

"The pressure will always mount when things are not going our way. It’s how you deal with the pressure, how you come back after that setback as a player, just to show your quality, just to show you are mentally ready to compete at this level.

"So I must give credit to these players just for them to come back, show quality displays in those games, just to show they are good enough to be part and parcel of the team and it’s not only them, it’s just not easy to play for a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ calibre, because you are expected to perform week in week out, it’s tough. Mentally it takes a lot from you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After losing out on the MTN8 and probably the Premier Soccer League trophy - that seems to be headed Mamelodi Sundowns' way, Chiefs have the Nedbank Cup to fight for.

Amakhosi can also push for the top two positions in South Africa top-flight football to qualify for Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: On Sunday, Chiefs will be at Peter Mokaba Stadium entertaining Golden Arrows in the PSL date.