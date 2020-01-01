Is this Erasmus' time to shine at Bafana Bafana?

The Mamelodi Sundowns marksman is 30-years-old and has only played 14 times for the senior national team. Surely he has some unfinished business

One gets the feeling and Bafana Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus has never really hit the highs which his huge talent suggests he is capable of reaching.

Or perhaps as another way to put it, he’s never really been able to perform at his very best for consistent periods of time, be that because of injury or due to overseas moves where he didn’t ever settle down.

After making his debut as a 17-year-old for SuperSport United all the way back in 2007, the Port Elizabeth-born marksman headed to the after being signed by . Then despite enjoying a fruitful loan spell with Excelsior, he somewhat surprisingly returned to and SuperSport.

Having enjoyed a good scoring record with Matsatsantsa, ‘Romeo’ joined in 2013 and had three successful years with Pirates (80 matches, 21 goals, 14 assists).

At that point in his mid-20’s, Erasmus’ career seemed set to take off big time as he earned a move back to Europe, signing for French top-flight team . However, things didn’t go according to plan as he club-hopped without much success to Lens (on loan) and then AFC Eskilstuna ( ) and Vitória de Setúbal ( ), before once more moving home, this time to .

He took a season to settle in. But then in the most recent campaign, 2019-20, we once more saw the stocky striker at, or at least very close to, his very best, with 13 goals in 25 league matches and some class goals at that.

Explosive pace, able to shoot on either foot and with some wonderful close-control when dribbling, the 30-year-old has a touch of former Brazilian great Romario to his game when he’s on top of it.

Now at Mamelodi Sundowns, Erasmus has the opportunity to end his career on a high by winning domestic trophies and helping the Tshwane giants challenge on the African continent.

And with only 14 senior national team caps and two goals to his credit, he surely has unfinished business with Bafana Bafana.

Percy Tau aside, Bafana don’t have anyone making a strong claim for the striker’s position. A fully fit and focused Erasmus could certainly fit that mould and perhaps after a couple of false dawns in his career, now is the time for him to take centre stage.

Although there are fairly similar players, a combination of Tau and Erasmus would give a lot of defences problems with their mobility, skill and quick-thinking combination play.

It will be interesting to see whether national team coach Molefi Ntseki sees it that way when his team lines up against Sao Tome e Principe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night for a 2022 qualifier. Kick off is at 9pm.