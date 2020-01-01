Is this Erasmus' last chance to convince Mosimane he's good enough for Mamelodi Sundowns?

The South Africa international could use Monday's match as an audition to see if he's good enough to fit in at the Brazilians next season

have secured several signings for the upcoming season but they are yet to sign an out-and-out striker.

Pitso Mosimane has already confirmed he still needs one or two new players to be sure of his team for the 2020/21 campaign.

Sundowns have continuously been linked with striker Kermit Erasmus, and the forward will get the chance to audition for a place in Mosimane's team when the two sides meet on Monday evening.

Over the past few seasons, the Brazilians have struggled to find a natural striker - the last reliable natural striker they had was Leonardo Castro who then left for .

Mosimane has had to improvise since then - converting a few of his attacking players into strikers to ensure his team scores goals and remain competitive.

First, it was Percy Tau, who isn't a natural striker but has goals in him but he also left for Europe leaving Mosimane with no option but to push Lebohang Maboe high up the field.

Maboe did his best last season, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists as Sundowns' main striker although this wasn't his natural position.

And Mosimane had to go abroad to sign Mauricio Affonso but the Uruguayan forward is still in his first season and hasn't found his feet.

In addition, his progress has been hampered by injuries - and that is why he has just managed six goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Brazilians.

The majority of the six goals he's scored came in the Telkom Knockout Cup - he netted three times in as many TKO matches; the trophy Sundowns lifted in December 2019.

Sundowns had hoped Affonso would play a bigger role in the remaining matches of this term but he's stuck in due to lockdown regulations in .

This means Sundowns are unable to use him as yet - hence Mosimane is reportedly looking for a reliable goalscorer for the new season.

With Mosimane mandated to deliver another Caf title in the near future, preparations for that project are already underway with Lesedi Kapinga and George Maluleka at Chloorkop.

Erasmus is the one reliable local striker Mosimane could possibly bring in to reinforce his striking department without having to offload any foreign international in the team's foreign quota for next season.

He has already netted 10 league goals this season and 11 across all the competitions but how he performs in Monday night's game will certainly be enough to convince the Sundowns technical team whether or not he's ready for that huge responsibility.

In the past, the majority of players would struggle for form as soon as they move to Sundowns but Erasmus is considered experienced enough to deal with any kind of pressure.

He has been to SuperSport United, and Europe and has done well for himself in his career, scoring goals wherever he has played.

His international profile also speaks volume and any coach would bet on him to succeed at any club as big as Sundowns.

As things stand, Themba Zwane, a winger and a No.10 leads the club's goalscoring charts with nine goals, four of which were penalties - and this further highlights the problems Sundowns have in their striking department.

Gift Motupa is also on his way to Sundowns to add more firepower upfront and his combination with Erasmus, if he does enough, could well be what the doctor ordered for Mosimane to have a 10-goal-per season natural striker in his team.