Is there more to Orlando Pirates captain Hlatshwayo's own goal than meets the eye?

The 31-year-old is in his 12th season in the top-flight and has played 321 games during which time he has received 65 yellows and five red cards

Symptom of a deeper problem?

Orlando Pirates skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo made headlines for the wrong reasons on Saturday after his spectacular own goal beat Wayne Sandilands all ends up and ultimately helped Swallows FC to earn a 1-1 draw.

The thing with Saturday's own goal against Swallows, is that it was avoidable. It wasn't a wicked deflection or an awkward bounce - Hlatshwayo was some way out from goal and it seemed harder to score than to do what he should have, which is to put the ball out for a corner or a throw-in.

But instead, the Bafana Bafana captain got himself into a complete muddle, his decision-making seemingly suffering a bit of a meltdown, as he somehow managed to head a low cross into the corner of his own net.

The unnecessary position he got himself into, and the uncoordinated attempt at the clearance, suggest a player who is lacking in confidence and who may be wary of what the critics have been saying.

All-in commitment, or dirty?

For some time, Pirates fans have been voicing their displeasure about 'Tyson's' aggressive nature on the field. He's a defender in the old-school mould and takes no prisoners; it was no surprise Gavin Hunt signed him at Bidvest Wits.

But this season - perhaps in trying to impress at his new club - Hlatshwayo has been fouling an awful lot - he's been given seven yellow cards in 18 league matches, and has left his mark on several PSL opponents. This has given Bucs supporters - who tend to prefer cool, calm and collected ball-playing centre-backs - more ammunition for criticism.

The likes of Happy Jele, Lucky Lekgwathi and Mbulelo Mabizela for example, were by no means soft, but they still seemed to have more control and smoothness in their winning of the ball.

A heavy captain's armband?

Long-serving club stalwarts like Jele are rare these days. He's had an incredible career with Pirates and is in some ways Bucs' Sergio Ramos.

Yet Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has been happy to cast him aside in favour of Hlatshwayo. And not only has Jele played less (Hlatshwayo, Jele and another long-serving player, Ntsikelelo Nyauza have been rotating), but he's seen Hlatshwayo walk straight into the team and been given the armband from the outset.

Yes, Hlatshwayo is the national team captain, but it's a different kind of pressure and expectation that comes with skippering one of the Soweto giants, and having come in from 'smaller' clubs Ajax Cape Town and Bidvest Wits, Hlatshwayo should probably have been given more time to settle before being saddled with the armband.

It's almost as if all these factors came together and reached a boiling point with the clumsy own goal against Swallows. It certainly hasn't helped Hlatshwayo’s relationship with the fans, who slammed him on Twitter after the game.



He's shown himself though to be a tough character over the years and hopefully, with the support of his coach and teammates, he'll get through to the end of the season okay before starting afresh in the 2021/ 22 campaign.